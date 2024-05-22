‘Who Booked Me for This?’: Rapper Cam’ron Explodes on CNN, Anchor Abby Phillip When Asked About Diddy Abuse

Rapper Cam’ron had a disastrous interview with CNN anchor Abby Phillip this week when discussing the allegations of abuse against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Cam’ron had been invited on NewsNight to comment on the recently surfaced video of Diddy beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. The interview immediately got off on the wrong foot as Cam’ron drank Pink Horse Power, an energy supplement he sells on his show as an alleged way to increase libido.

“Is there something known in the industry about how Diddy treated his artists?” Phillip asked Cam’ron.

As he finished his Pink Horse Power drink, Cam’ron said he planned on getting “some cheeks” after the interview; “cheeks” being slang for sex.

As Phillip continued questioning Cam’ron about Diddy’s behavior and whether or not he knew about it, the rapper became agitated and wondered aloud why he even agreed to participate the interview.

“Did you recognize that kind of anger at all, from your experiences?” Phillip asked Cam’ron.

“I don’t know him like that. What do you mean, did I recognize him? I saw him. What do you mean by ‘experiences?’ I saw him and I thought it was disgusting. I didn’t do a zoom-in to see if it was really him or not. But he admitted it was him, so, yeah, it was him,” he said.

Cam'ron went on CNN to discuss the fallout from the Diddy video and things got awkward. pic.twitter.com/UTEKt3Kq5n — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 21, 2024

Cam’ron even later asked, “Who’s the talent agent for this joint? You think I be sitting around watching what Diddy doing?”

“I didn’t know this was a Diddy joint that y’all invited me to. Who booked me for this joint?” he continued.

The interview ended immediately after.

Cam’ron hosts the It is What It is with fellow rapper Ma$e. As noted by Fox News, the show became a lightning rod for controversy when it had accused murderer O.J. Simpson as its sports correspondent up until the day that Simpson died earlier this year.

Despite his flippant attitude in the interview, Cam’ron did, however, say he felt “upset” after seeing the video of Diddy beating Ventura.

“Everything in the video is egregious,” he said. ” I don’t support any of that trafficking, minors, domestic violence. I’m totally against it.”

‘[H]e’s not necessarily a friend, but yeah, I was upset when I saw it,” he added.

Cam’ron refused to comment any further on Diddy.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.