Molly Ringwald: ‘You Can’t Be a Young Actress in Hollywood and Not Have Predators Around’

Actress Molly Ringwald warned that young actresses working in Hollywood will have to contend with having “predators around.”

Ringwald made her claim about industry predators when speaking on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast in which she talked about being “taken advantage of” in her youth and how she found herself in “questionable situations” despite not “going out to clubs.”

“I never really felt like I was part of a community when I was in Hollywood, just because I was so young, really,” Ringwald said. “I wasn’t into going out to clubs. I feel like I’m more social now than I was then. I was just too young.”

“Well, you’re lucky you didn’t get taken advantage of or got into some sort of horrible situation,” Maron replied.

“Oh, I was taken advantage of,” she responded. “You can’t be a young actress in Hollywood and not have predators around.”

The teen movie icon said that she used her “incredible survival instinct and a pretty big superego” to protect herself. The whole experience left such a bad taste Ringwald’s mouth that she encouraged her daughter to avoid acting.

“But, yeah, it can be harrowing,” she said. “And I have a 20-year-old daughter now who is going into the same profession, even though I did everything I could to convince her to do something else. And it’s hard.”

As Breitbart News reported, Ringwald made headlines recently when she trashed the John Hughes movies that made her famous, calling them ‘really, really white.”

“Those movies, the movies that I am so well known for, they were very much of the time. And if you were to remake that now I think it would have to be much more diverse. And it would have to be, you know, you couldn’t make a movie that white. Those movies are really, really, very white,” Ringwald said.

“And they don’t really represent what it is to be a teenager in a school in America today, I don’t think,” she concluded.

