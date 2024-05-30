Actor Michael Rapaport Predicts Trump will Win Election After NY Guilty Verdict: ‘Bet Money on It’

Actor Michael Rapaport wasted no time to weigh in on former President Donald Trump being found guilty on all 34 counts in the business records trial in Manhattan, New York, Thursday.

“I’m predicting that Trump will win the election 2024 & just bet money on it,” the Higher Learning and Atypical star said on X.

Former president slammed the verdict mere minutes after it came down, calling it a “disgrace.”

“This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt,” Trump said, later adding that the case is “far from over.”

“The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people, and they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here,” the presumptive GOP presidential nominee said.

“We’ll fight to the end.”

Rapaport, an outspoken critic of the former president, also cut a short video lampooning Trump for losing the case he called a “disgrace.”

4 More Years just turned into 4 Years in Prison.

Earlier this month, Rapaport lambasted and “unendorsed” President Joe Biden over his admiration withholding arms to Israel over Rafah.

Michael Rapaport called Biden a “motherfucker,” a “dumb fuck,” and a “cadaver” in an X video.

“You’re not sending weapons to Israel? During a fucking war? While American hostages and hostages from 22 countries are still in that fucking pisshole?” Rapaport said in the video. “You’re not sending weapons now, you dumb fuck?”

