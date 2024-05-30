Actor Nick Pasqual Charged for Allegedly Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend 20 Times Arrested at U.S.-Mexico Border

Actor Nick Pasqual, who has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend 20 times, was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The 34-year-old actor allegedly broke into the Sunland, California, home of his ex-girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn, and repeatedly stabbed her, according to a report by New York Post.

After the stabbing attack, Pasqual was arrested at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Shehorn, known for her work on Means Girls and Rebel Moon, was reportedly found by her surrogate mother, Christine White, after being slashed across her neck, arms, and abdomen.

“That wasn’t a pretty sight,” White told KTLA. “This is not the kind of thing that should happen to anybody. You don’t think this is ever going to happen to you.”

Pasqual was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present, and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent, according to a press release from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

The actor — who has had several minor roles in films and shows including Rebel Moon, How I Met Your Mother, and Archive 81 — has also been accused of “inflicting great bodily injury upon the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence,” and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Shehorn had filed a restraining order against Pasqual just days before the attack, according to a report by Daily Mail.

The restraining order accusing the actor of attacking her on at least four separate occasions, incidents that allegedly involved Pasqual using a belt, breaking down a door, and giving Shehorn a concussion, as well as raping and choking her.

Shehorn was reportedly rushed to a hospital and placed in the ICU in critical condition. She has since undergone multiple surgeries, and was moved out of the ICU on Tuesday.

