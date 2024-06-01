Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Dropping ‘Pitt’ From Last Name

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of actor Brad Pitt and actress Angelina Jolie, reportedly plans on dropping “Pitt” from her last name now that she is 18 years old.

Shiloh, who turned 18 on Monday, filed paperwork on her birthday seeking to legally change her name from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Jolie, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

“So, it seems this was one of the first things she wanted to do as an adult,” the outlet pointed out.

While Shiloh’s request to drop “Pitt” from her surname has yet to be granted, “it’s only a matter of time before it becomes official,” TMZ noted.

Another of Pitt and Jolie’s biological children, 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne, has been avoiding using “Pitt” when referring to her full name.

“Vivienne Jolie” was reportedly written on an advertisement for a Broadway musical produced by her mother. She has also been known to simply be listed as “PA.”

Meanwhile, at least two of the actors’ adopted children, 22-year-old son, Maddox, and 19-year-old daughter, Zahara, have reportedly been avoiding using “Pitt” in their last names as well.

As Breitbart News reported, Jolie has claimed the Fight Club star had physically abused her before the infamous plane incident that ended their marriage in 2016.

In 2022, the Maleficent star filed a countersuit against Pitt, alleging he was physically abusive to her and two of their children during a private jet flight while traveling from France to California in September 2016.

Jolie’s countersuit against Pitt was part of their ongoing legal battle over Château Miraval, the French estate and winery the former couple acquired more than a decade ago.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.