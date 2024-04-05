Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt Abused Her Before 2016 Plane Incident

Actress Angelina Jolie alleges her husband actor Brad Pitt had physically abused her before the infamous plane incident that ended their marriage in 2016.

“While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him,” attorneys for the actress said, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

While Pitt has denied Jolie’s claim — and authorities have cleared him of wrongdoing — the Maleficent star’s claim that physical abuse occurred before the 2016 plane incident is reportedly new.

Jolie’s lawyers do not elaborate on what allegedly transpired before the 2016 plane incident, but they have reportedly made this claim on behalf of the actress while filing a motion in the ongoing winery case Jolie and Pitt are still involved in.

The Fight Club star is reportedly suing Jolie for allegedly trying to sell her shares of their winery, Château Miraval, to a third party.

If Jolie’s motion is granted, it would mean that Pitt’s attorneys would have to hand over communications that the actress’ lawyers believe will reveal that Pitt had refused to let her sell her shares of the winery without signing a a more expansive non-disclosure agreement (NDA), TMZ reports.

Jolie’s lawyers allege that the actress was willing to sign a standard NDA, but that this new NDA is Pitt’s way to stop his ex-wife from leaking any information that might be damaging to the Moneyball star.

A source close to Pitt told TMZ that Jolie’s lawyers filing this motion is simply the Salt star’s way of spreading false and misleading information in order to control the narrative and confuse the public.

The source added that Pitt doesn’t think Jolie’s new claim will hold up, noting that the issue has already been litigated in family court and the actor has been granted 50/50 custody of their children — suggesting that a judge wouldn’t have done that if the abuse claims were true.

When it comes to the reworked NDA, Pitt had proposed a more narrow non-disclosure agreement that only focused on their business, the source further claimed.

As Breitbart News reported, Jolie has claimed that Pitt was physically abusive to her and two of their children during a private jet flight in 2016.

In 2022, the actress filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) suit demanding to know why the FBI refused or declined to charge Pitt after he allegedly assaulted her, poured beer on her, and fought with their son, Maddox, on the flight.

