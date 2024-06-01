Jon Voight Calls Biden ‘Sick’ Following Trump Verdict: Left Is ‘Consumed with Deceit’

Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight has slammed President Joe Biden as “sick” in the wake of the guilty verdict in the Trump trial, adding that Trump is “the only one who can save our country from destruction.”

In a video posted Friday, Jon Voight urged Americans to cast their vote for former President Donald Trump in November. He also blasted the Biden administration’s blatant weaponization of the judicial system against its political adversaries.

“These false accusations that have been put upon Trump’s life, to try to destroy his chances of getting elected, these judges — they are the corruption of this society’s morals. They are taking down our safety… and they are consumed with deceit,” he said.

Watch below:

Voight said that Trump “will fight, and he will win. Because lies will die and the truth will prevail.”

Trump thanked Voight for his message in a Truth Social post.

On Thursday, a jury in deep blue New York City voted to convict former President Donald Trump on all 34 counts in his business records case. The trial has been condemned by prominent conservatives as well as independents as a case of politically motivated prosecution, or “lawfare,” intended to tip the scales of November’s election in Biden’s favor.

C-SPAN

As Breitbart News reported, the judge overseeing the case, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, is a Biden donor.

Jon Voight is set to appear in two high-profile movies this year.

He will appear in Reagan, the biopic starring Dennis Quaid, that is set to the released August 30. He is also part of the cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, which recently had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and is expected to be released later this year.

At a Cannes press conference, Coppola praised his cast, including Voight. “One of the things I might say about our wonderful cast is that they reflect all sorts of political ideas,” the filmmaker said.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com