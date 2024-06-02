‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Predicts Trump Will Be Imprisoned in Rikers Island

ABC’s The View co-host Sunny Hostin used Friday’s show to predict that former President Donald Trump will be sent to Rikers Island to serve a prison sentence.

Hostin was clearly giddy as she elaborated on her fervent wish to see Trump behind bars. The lawyer turned legal pundit turned talk show host claimed to have spoken to an unnamed source who said Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg (D) is likely to recommend a one-year sentence.

“When you spend a year in prison in New York or under, you serve in Rikers Island,”she said, flashing a big smile to the camera as the studio audience applauded in approval.

Hostin continued: “The other reason that they will do this is because he has shown an utter disregard for our institutions.”

It remains unclear what she meant by “utter disregard” and which “institutions” she was referring to.

“And prosecutors — when you are recommending a sentence, you are not just recommending a sentence so that they can be rehabilitated or so that they can be punished, you are sending a message to the community that this is not going to happen again. This is not okay,” she said, eliciting more applause.

As Breitbart News reported, the judge overseeing the case, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, is a Biden donor.

An appeal in the case is a certainty, with Trump vowing he will fight the guilty verdict.

