‘Boy Meets World’ Actress Trina McGee Pregnant at Age 54

Actress Trina McGee, perhaps best known for her role as Angela Moore on Boy Meets World, announced that she is pregnant at the age of 54.

“At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you,” McGee wrote in a Monday post on Instagram, alongside the caption, “Gonna sign off social media for a bit. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance.”

Fans flooded the comment section of McGee’s post with congratulatory messages and compliments.

“Wishing you the best. Take your social media break for your peace as needed,” one Instagram user wrote, while another simply commented, “Congratulations.”

“Happened to Janet [Jackson] at 50 … if God made our bodies this way, who are we to question. Congratulations,” a third remarked.

“54?!?! Years old?!?! I mean yeah congratulations on the baby but how are you 54?!” another Instagram user wrote.

Moments before making her announcement, the Daylight actress posted a photo of herself in Belize, holding a coconut cake.

“If I show up at your door with a coconut cake we bout to have fun,” McGee wrote in the caption of her post.

“The bump!” one Instagram user commented, suggesting that McGee is already showing her baby bump.

“The bump was bumping before we were even aware of the baby apparently,” another wrote, adding, “Congratulations and best of luck.”

“Congratulations! Prayers going up!” a third Instagram user remarked.

While McGee did not offer any additional details about her pregnancy, the actress is already a mother of three — two of whom she shares with her ex-husband, Courtland Davis, with the third child from a previous relationship, according to a report by People.

Notably, McGee typically stays quiet about her personal life on social media, but will at times give her fans glimpses of it on Instagram.

Her other acting credits include the 2002 film Friday After Next, the 1996 film The Birdcage, and the late 90s-early 2000s television show City Guys, among several others.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.