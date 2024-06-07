Celebrity Trainer Jillian Michaels: ‘How Is Trump Going to Jail, but Fauci Isn’t?’

Celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels (The Biggest Loser) openly wondered why former President Donald Trump might be going to jail but not former White House adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“How is Trump going to jail, but Faucci isn’t? Someone please make this make sense,” Michaels said on X this week.

How is Trump going to jail, but Faucci isn’t? Someone please make this make sense. — Jillian Michaels (@JillianMichaels) June 4, 2024

The celebrity trainer’s lament likely came in response to Fauci’s recent testimony on Capitol Hill in which he admitted some of the coronavirus restrictions, like mask mandates and social distancing, were not entirely based on science.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who has been a Fauci critic since the height of the coronavirus outbreak, has previously suggested Fauci should go to prison.

“For his dishonesty, frankly, he should go to prison,” Paul said in January. “If you lie to Congress, and you’re dishonest, and you won’t accept responsibility. For his mistake in judgment, he should just be pilloried. He should never be accepted.”

“History should judge him as a deficient person who made one of the worst decisions in public health history — in the entire history of the world,” he added.

Jillian Michael’s post became a lightning rod of controversy.

“Trump’s a criminal and a con man who played on morons – like you,” responded Keith Olbermann.

“Trump is a criminal, Fauci is a great public servant, & you are a moron,” said another user.

“Because Trump committed crimes and Dr. Fauci did not. Next question?” said Republicans Against Trump.

Did not have Jillian Michaels being a fan of a racist, misogynist, nationalist, Roe v Wade killing, cheating, lying, stealing, anti-LGBTQIA+ felon and an anti-science RWNJ on my bingo card. https://t.co/mS4iicpQoJ — Stef with an F 🏳️‍🌈 ♏️ (@stef2dotoh) June 5, 2024

This dumb motherfucker right here. https://t.co/0NhmKnI2yd — Ragnarok Lobster 🐺 (@eclecticbrotha) June 5, 2024

Well, Jillian, if you put the weights down and just googled things with facts attached, you might understand why. And btw, trump hasn't been sentenced to jail as of yet. Again, something you can google. You can even do it while on the elliptical. God help us all. https://t.co/FIynnP81FD — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) June 4, 2024

