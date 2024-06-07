Halyna Hutchins’ Attorney Blasts Alec Baldwin for Launching Reality Show Ahead of Wrongful Death Trial

Gloria Allred, the attorney for Halyna Hutchins’ family — the cinematographer who was killed on the New Mexico set of the movie Rust — is blasting actor Alec Baldwin for launching a family reality series only a month before his involuntary manslaughter trial begins.

The new TV series will follow Baldwin, his wife Hilaria, and their seven children as they go about their daily lives. Allred, though, accuses Baldwin of a cynical attempt to rehabilitate his combative and often hateful reputation just as he is set to go on trial in Hutchins’ death.

“This appears to me, to be a calculated and cynical public relations move to try to influence the jury pool in New Mexico to think of him as a sympathetic family man rather than as the killer of Halyna Hutchins,” Allred told TMZ.

Allred added that Hutchins was “the beloved daughter of our clients Olga Solovey, Halyna’s mother, Anatolii Androsovych, Halyna’s father, and Svetlana Zemko, Halyna’s sister.” In addition to those family members, Hutchins is survived by her husband, Matthew, and their young child.

Hutchins’ husband already sued Baldwin after the shooting, but the two settled out of court in October 2022.

Baldwin’s next trial for the accidental shooting in Oct. of 2021 that killed Hutchins and wounded direct Joel Cohen, is set to begin on July 9. If convicted, Baldwin could face as much as 18 months in prison.

One person who worked for the Rust production has already been convicted for the shooting that left Hutchins dead. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer that worked the film, was convicted and handed the maximum sentence of 18 months in jail for involuntary manslaughter.

Baldwin ultimately finished principal filming on Rust last year, three years after the film ground to a halt after the shooting. It has not been announced if the film will ever be seen.

