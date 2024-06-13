Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Victims of Second Home Invasion

Hollywood veterans Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have experienced two home invasions in only a few months at their Los Angeles home as the city experiences soaring crime rates.

The 78-year-old actress made public the incidents in a recent episode of Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast. During the exchange, Hawn first recalled how she and Russell “were robbed once” as they had gone out to dinner together for only a couple hours.

“I went up the stairs, I walked into my closet, and I just lost it,” she said, noting she realised how she’d been robbed when going to bed. “They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets. And they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they’re very, very sophisticated, and they got a lot of my goodies.”

The Snatched actress said she thought that after being robbed once, the chances of that happening again were pretty slim. However, she was wrong, revealing “it was just about four months” later when she heard someone tried to break into her house again. This time, Russell was not there, and she was with their dog when she heard a loud noise from above.

“I hear this big thump upstairs, and I was alone,” she explained. “And I went, ‘What the hell was that? Was that a sonic boom? Did somebody jump somewhere?’ And as it turned out, the next day, we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house.”

The Death Becomes Her star went on to acknowledge how terrifying the second, attempted home invasion was, before sharing that she now has more security around her.

“I’ve had a guard, especially when I’m alone now,” she explained. “I’m never without a guard. We have a nice relationship with our guard, and you feel good. You feel good.”

Hawn and Russell have been together since 1984, but never got married.