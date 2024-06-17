Chrissy Teigen Fears Trump Will ‘Come After’ Her If He Wins Election

Hollywood star Chrissy Teigen is afraid that former President Donald Trump will “come after” her if he re-takes the White House in November, making her the latest left-wing figure to publicly express a fear of potential Trump retribution.

Chrissy Teignen said she is scared Trump still resents her for calling him a “pussy ass bitch” on social media several years ago.

“It’s also kind of scary, because it’s, ‘Oh, he’s aware of me’,” Teigen said during an interview with the podcast “On with Kara Swisher,” according to a Deadline report. “What could really happen because of that? We obviously know he’s unhinged but could he actually come after you in other ways? It’s a weird feeling.”

Teigen’s husband John Legend was also present for the interview, saying he is endorsing President Joe Biden’s bid for re-election.

“We’re going to be active. We’re going to the White House on the way home from here and we’re going to support President Biden,” Legend said.

Teigen acknowledged her outspoken political activism could hurt her consumer brands/

“When you’re a name attached to your own thing, anything you say or do can affect the company or take it down for who knows how long,” she reportedly said. “[Grocery] stores aren’t used to the world of celebrity partnerships. Paul Newman [with his salad dressing] isn’t going to get in trouble anymore… but if they’ve been saturated with phone calls because I spoke up about health care or women’s rights… it puts a lot of fear into them.”

Chrissy Teigen is the latest left-wing figure to publicly express fear that Trump will seek revenge on them.

In March, Robert De Niro predicted that Trump “will come looking for me” if he wins in November.

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe told CNN this month that people in the intelligence community are wondering if they should leave the country if Trump wins, with some expressing fear they are headed for jail.

Many intelligence officials were implicated in the Russia collusion hoax. Others publicly lied about Hunter Biden’s laptop, falsely claiming just prior to the 2020 election that the laptop story was Russian disinformation.

