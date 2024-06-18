Justin Timberlake Had ‘Bloodshot and Glassy’ Eyes, Banned from Driving in New York: Arrested Report Reveals What He Told Police

Pop star Justin Timberlake was reportedly arrested in the early hours of Tuesday in Long Island, New York, and charged with driving while intoxicated. The “Bye Bye Bye” singer was arrested in Sag Harbor, a village on Long Island, and was released without bail after being charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, according to police.

The pop star’s lawyer, Ed Burke, told US Weekly that Timberlake had been charged with “a single count because he refused the breath test.”

“Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane,” Burke added.

Upon refusing to take a breathalyzer test, Timberlake told officers, “No, I’m not doing a chemical test. I refuse. I refuse,” according to a police report obtained by Daily Mail.

The police report also noted that Timberlake had “bloodshot and glassy” eyes, smelled strongly of alcohol, had slowed speech, and was unable to pay attention.

The “What Goes Around… Comes Around” singer was also charged with one count of running a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane, and was banned from driving for one year in New York, according to Daily Mail.

Timberlake, who is also headlining the “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour,” was reportedly arrested after he was seen running a stop sign and veering across the road while driving his BMW X7 after spending a night out with friends at The American Hotel bar on Monday night.

“He was wasted,” a witness told New York Post.

“At one point, just before closing, somebody got up to go to the bathroom and left his drink on the table,” the witness continued. “When [the man] came back, [Timberlake] was drinking his drink. The guy goes, ‘Justin, that’s my drink!'”

The pop star also told arresting officers that he had just “one martini,” New York Post reported.

Timberlake is reportedly scheduled to appear in court on July 26, which may get in the way of the singer’s “Forget Tomorrow” world tour, as he is set to perform in concert in Poland that same day.

It remains unclear if one of the pop star’s lawyers can appear in court on his behalf.

“On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel,” the Sag Harbor Police Department said in a statement.

“A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” the police department continued.

Sag Harbor police added that the “Sexy Back” singer “was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment,” and “was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance.”

This appears to be the first time Timberlake has been arrested.

