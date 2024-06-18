Police: Justin Timberlake Arrested for DWI in Hamptons

Singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested and is accused of driving while intoxicated (DWI) on New York’s Long Island, multiple sources revealed Tuesday.

A law enforcement official told AP that Timberlake was expected to be arraigned in Sag Harbor, on the eastern end of Long Island.

The official could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The 43-year-old’s representatives did not immediately return requests for comment from the outlet.

The singer has two upcoming shows in Chicago later this week followed by back-to-back nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City next week as part of a global tour promoting his sixth album, Everything I Thought It Was.

A source told DailyMail.com the pop star had been out for dinner with friends and was pulled over after leaving the group shortly after midnight.

A former member of the popular boy band NSYNC, Timberlake is an actor, songwriter and one of the best-selling music artists in the world.

The pop star has spoken openly in the past about seeking help for excessive drinking, according to the BBC.

More to come…