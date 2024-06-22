Teenager Rachel Holt’s Pro-Life Anthem Rockets into Top 10 on iTunes Country Charts

Yesterday, Breitbart News interviewed songwriter Chris Wallin — the Nashville hitmaker behind Country chart-toppers for superstars including Garth Brooks, Montgomery Gentry, Kenny Chesney, Toby Keith, and Trace Adkins — about a song he wrote, from the point of view of a baby that never had a chance to be born, for 18-year-old country artist Rachel Holt.

Today, the powerful pro-life anthem, “I Was Gonna Be,” has rocketed to the top ten country music songs on iTunes.

We asked Wallin what it felt like for a song like “I Was Gonna Be” to crack the top ten, he said, “I’m just humbled honestly. When I first started writing this song I didn’t think anyone would ever actually sing it. I wrote it because I thought something had to be said.”

“Now with the help of patriot organizations like Breitbart, Timcast IRL, and Patriot Mobile we are currently sitting at #9 on the iTunes Charts,” Wallin told Breitbart. “Thank you for actually standing behind your values with actions. It’s rare these days.”

Watch the official performance video for “I Was Gonna Be”:

“I Was Gonna Be” hit the major streaming platforms on the first day of National Celebrate Life Weekend and just days ahead of the anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

It’s quite the start of a journey for “I Was Gonna Be,” a song in which Wallin, who serves as head of A&R for Baste Records (a Nashville based label whose slogan is the Counter-Culture Music Company) said he had no major commercial expectations for when he started writing it.

But, as he said this week in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News Daily’s Mike Slater on Sirius XM Patriot 125, “make great music first that just happens to say what we believe” and the rest will take care of itself.

“I Was Gonna Be” is available for streaming and purchase today.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram @jeromeehudson