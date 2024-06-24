‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Actor and Surfing Star Tamayo Perry Killed by Shark in Hawaii

Tamayo Perry, surfing legend turned actor in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean, lost his life from a shark attack off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii, on Sunday.

Perry was struck around one p.m. near Goat Island and his body was soon found by other surfers. His body was missing an arm and a leg, Stab magazine reported.

A local surfer called emergency services when he thought he saw a surfer being attacked by a shark, and first responders got to the scene quickly. But efforts to revive Perry after his body was brought to shore proved fruitless, according to the New York Post.

“Tamayo’s personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more,” said acting Honolulu ocean safety chief Kurt Lager. He added that Perry was “a lifeguard loved by all.”

Perry was also employed as a popular local lifeguard.

“Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. The mayor also said Perry’s death is “a tragic loss.”

The 49-year-old Oahu celebrity parlayed his surfing status into a part in the fourth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, On Stranger Tides among other films.

Perry has appeared in more than a dozen surfing videos including The Bomb (1998), Revelation (2000), All Aboard (2002), and Loaded Pipe (2004)

He also appeared in the films Blue Crush, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, and in the TV series Hawaii Five-0.

