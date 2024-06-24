Watch — Charlamagne tha God: Debate Will Be ‘Bad’ for Biden, ‘Trump Dangerous Because He’s Funny’

Radio host Charlamagne tha God says he believes President Joe Biden having to face-off against former President Donald Trump in a debate this Thursday will mean “putting Joe in a really bad situation,” adding, “Trump is dangerous because he’s funny,” saying the 45th president is “going to give us one of the greatest stand-up specials we’ve ever seen.”

Charlamagne tha God called the upcoming presidential debate between Trump and Biden “must-see TV,” and predicted it would be a “real, live freestyle battle” during Friday’s episode of his The Brilliant Idiots podcast, before adding, “Good luck, President Joe Biden.”

Notably, Thursday’s presidential debate includes a rule that a candidate’s microphone must be muted when it’s not their speaking time.

“The muting of the mics helps Biden a lot more, because the interruptions from Trump will just throw him off,” someone off-camera said, noting that Biden “gets thrown off already” while in non-debate settings.

But Charlamagne tha God argued that muting the microphones will actually work in Trump’s favor, claiming Biden needs to have the ability to interrupt his opponent, suggesting the 81-year-old president won’t be able to keep track of everything Trump is saying and have his rebuttals organized in his mind for when it’s his time to speak.

“Do you not want Trump to be interrupted?” he asked. “You’re thinking about it one way. You’re just going to let Trump go, and you can’t jump in? And you 80-plus years old and trying to keep up with every single lie he’s going to lay out? Are you serious?”

“Biden’s not going to be able to keep up!” Charlamagne tha God exclaimed.

“Listen, I don’t know, maybe it won’t be bad. Maybe they got some new shit they’ve been working on, some super serum, you know what I mean, and they’re going to shoot fucking — it’s going to be bad,” the radio host continued.

“And it’s going to be so joke-filled,” he said. “Donald Trump is dangerous because he’s funny. He’s dangerous because he’s funny.”

The Breakfast Club host went on to say that Trump is “going to give us one of the greatest stand-up specials we’ve ever seen on June 27.”

“The names he’s probably working on for Joe. The shit he’s gonna come up with about Hunter. Oh my God,” he said, before impersonating Trump by shouting what he believes the 45th president will say on stage during the debate: “He smokes crack, doesn’t he, Joe? He smokes crack! Does he smoke crack, Joe?”

Charlamagne tha God stated that Thursday’s presidential debate in Atlanta is “putting Joe in a really bad situation.”

The radio host added that Biden will probably try to show up to the debate “with all his decorum and presidential stature,” which he claims is not going to be effective.

“No, man, no,” he said. “If you go in there with that mentality, you already fucking lost.”

Thursday’s 90-minute debate — set to be hosted by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash — will be the first in-person face-off between Trump and Biden since the 2020 presidential debates.

