Charlamagne tha God: Biden Should Drop Out of Presidential Race if He ‘Flops So Hard’ at Debate

Radio host Charlamagne tha God suggested President Joe Biden should drop out of the presidential election if he “flops so hard” during the debate on Thursday.

During an interview with Cenk Uygur on his show, The Young Turks, Charlamagne tha God explained that independent and undecided voters would end up deciding the upcoming presidential election between Biden and former President Donald Trump.

When asked by Uygur if Biden should be removed from the Democrat Party’s presidential ticket if he “falls flat on his face” during the debate, Charlamagne tha God said “yes,” due to the “independents and those hypothetical swing voters.”

“If he does flop so hard, that even the media can’t deny it, should they pull him?” Uygur asked.

“I would say yes,” Charlamagna tha God answered. “The reason I would say yes is you know the base is going to show up, but it’s about those independents and those hypothetical swing voters, those people who may be undecided, it’s about them. Those are the ones that I think are really going to change the tide of the election come November.”

He added that the “youth vote” could decide the presidential election between Biden and Trump, pointing out that in the 2020 presidential election, “over 50 percent of all young voters showed up.”

“You would want to rally them to show up in November, too,” Charlamagne tha God added. “But, it’s going to be hard because of what’s happening in Gaza. What was going on on those college campuses was a real issue that I feel like Democrats dropped the ball on in regards to how they were messaging to those young people.”

Charlemagne tha God was been critical of the Democrat Party, blasting them for sounding inauthentic and stiff in their messaging to voters.

In an interview in May, he described the Democrats as “cowards,” while describing Republicans as “crooks.” He also stated that he would not be endorsing Biden for president, explaining that he feels like he has “been burned with that before.”

“I don’t know how you flip that switch come November. Like, when I see that throughout the country, especially in Michigan, people voting non-committed for Biden, I don’t know how that mentality changes in November,” he added.

Biden has been losing support among black voters as voters have experienced a rise in consumer prices and an increase in illegal aliens flooding into the country. There has also been a growing “uncommitted” movement of voters who are frustrated with Biden’s handling of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.