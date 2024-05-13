Charlamagne Tha God Refuses to Endorse Joe Biden Again: ‘I’ve Been Burned with That Before’

“The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne Tha God is refusing to endorse President Joe Biden for re-election, saying he was “burned” for doing it back in 2020.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Charlamagne Tha God called Democrats “cowards” and Republicans “crooks.” He also blamed the news media for what he called the “insane” political climate of the moment.

When the Times asked him if he will be supporting Biden’s re-election bid, the radio host said in no uncertain terms that he won’t. “I just feel like I’ve been burned with that before,” he said.

Charlamagne Tha God called the 2024 election “the most consequential election” of his lifetime.

“But it’s hard to get people to believe that, because we say that about every presidential election, because every Republican candidate has been demonized,” he added.

“There’s all this talk about people being tired of Democrats,” he contnued. “No, people are just tired of politics.”

The radio host said he knows who he wants to vote for in November but didn’t reveal his choice.

“This election is three options: Republicans who are the crooks, Democrats who are the cowards because they don’t fight enough for nothing, and the couch,” he said. “And the couch is voter apathy.”

Charlamagne Tha God called the state of politics “insane right now.”

“I blame the media so much for what’s happening,” he said.

“I tell people all the time, ‘If you lie to them about Democrats, they won’t believe you when you tell them the truth about Republicans.’” he explained. “So why would I sit there and lie to people about the flaws I see in the Democratic Party?”

Biden is losing crucial support among black voters as his policies have led to skyrocketing consumer prices as well as a non-stop flood of illegal aliens — many of whom end up in the poorest neighborhoods where they drain local resources and are prioritized over U.S. citizens.

