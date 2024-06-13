Charlamagne tha God Blasts Democrats for Failing to ‘Talk Like Real People’

Radio host Charlamagne tha God blasted Democrat leaders during a recent episode of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, saying they are fumbling their messaging because they sound inauthentic and stiff when addressing voters.

He said GOP leaders, including former President Donald Trump, sound more relatable because they speak directly and without equivocation — though he said he abhors the message behind their rhetoric.

Charlamagne tha God took Democrats to task, saying they should learn “how to talk like real people.”

“Listen, man, Democrats have a problem. It’s not their policies. It’s not their fundraising. It’s not that Joe Biden started buffering at the Juneteenth party,” he said. “No, no. The problem they have is their messaging. Or to say it plainer, it’s how they talk. Nobody wants to hear the normal political voice anymore.”

On the subject of Trump, Charlamagne tha God said: “He is a guy who knows what he wants and knows how to get it. The message is terrible, but it’s clear. When he says build the wall, lock her up, I hate sharks, no one goes, ‘I wonder what he means?'”

He continued: “Folks appreciate when someone sounds authentic, even if their ideas are terrible.”

As Breitbart News reported, Charlamagne Tha God is refusing to endorse President Joe Biden for re-election, saying he was “burned” for doing it back in 2020.

The radio host called Democrats “cowards” and Republicans “crooks.” He also blamed the news media for what he called the “insane” political climate of the moment.

Biden is losing crucial support among black voters as his policies have led to skyrocketing consumer prices as well as a non-stop flood of illegal aliens — many of whom end up in the poorest neighborhoods where they drain local resources and are prioritized over U.S. citizens.

