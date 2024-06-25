Elon Musk: Disney’s ‘Woke Propaganda’ Killing ‘Star Wars’

Entrepreneur Elon Musk took a swipe at Disney’s failing Star Wars universe of programs and said that the “woke propaganda” the Mouse House is pushing is more “deadly” than the Death Star to the film series.

Musk took aim in particular at Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who is responsible for the trajectory of the Star Wars universe of comics, books, films, and TV shows.

Kennedy has taken heavy criticism for the last decade of Star Wars entries, but is taking heat for her most recent decision to give LGBTQ activist and director Leslye Headland — the former personal assistant to convicted sex abuser Harvey Weinstein — the green light to helm the latest TV series offering, The Acolyte, which is being derided for its “lesbian space witches” and for being a thinly disguised paean to queerness.

Musk jumped onto a June 21 X post that mocked Kennedy as a “franchise killer,” and wrote “She’s more deadly than the Death Star!”

She’s more deadly than the Death Star! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2024

Disney’s The Acolyte has rung in as the lowest fan-rated Star Wars series to date and is being widely mocked for Hedland’s radical agenda dripping from every corner of the series.

Hedland, who is an open lesbian, has admitted that she chose the two leads, Amandla Stenberg — a radical gay activist and actress — and Charlie Barnett, because they both identify as part of the LGBTQ community.

She also accepted the labeling of her series as “arguably the gayest Star Wars by a considerable margin,” and when she was presented with that argument during a press junket, she replied, “I’m, frankly, into it.

We are happy to report that #TheAcolyte is “arguably the gayest #StarWars” yet. Happy Pride Month! pic.twitter.com/3oJSykc4Kq — TheWrap (@TheWrap) June 4, 2024

The showrunner also quixotically insisted that if you are a harsh critic of her series because it is queer, you are unsophisticated and “reductive.” But if you are a gay fan and like it because it is queer, you are a wonderful and discerning viewer.

For her part, Kennedy has also pushed the hardcore LGBTQ agenda and recently insisted that Star Wars does not have to be “representative of all people” and that she will favor the left-leaning narrative despite what critics think about her decisions.

This is not the first time that Musk has blasted Kennedy. On Saturday, he wrote an X post claiming that Kennedy is “super bigoted against men.”

Kathleen Kennedy is super bigoted against men — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2024

