Cancel Culture Fail: Warner Bros. Included J.K. Rowling in Selecting ‘Harry Potter’ Series Creative Team

Cancel culture received another blow this week when author J.K. Rowling revealed Warner Bros. included her in on selecting the creative team for the studio’s upcoming Harry Potter television series.

The acclaimed author, who has since been targeted by extreme LGBTQ activists due to her stance on transgender ideology, shared in an X post on Monday she participated in the selection process for the upcoming television show based on her Harry Potter books with Warner Bros.

“I’m truly thrilled to announce our director and writer, both of whom I interviewed as part of the production team. Both have a genuine passion for Harry Potter, and having read Francesca’s pilot script and heard Mark’s vision, I’m certain the TV show will more than live up to expectations,” she said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod (Succession) will lead the HBO series creative team.

Casting for the roles previously played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint — who starred with a who’s who of British acting luminaries in the film series — will be announced later. A date for the show hasn’t been set, although Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said earlier this year that a 2026 debut was the target.

Rowling will be an executive producer of the series but isn’t expected to have day-to-day involvement. HBO has sidestepped commenting on Rowling’s frequently expressed anti-transgender sentiments; HBO and Max content chief Casey Bloys said shortly after the series was announced, “The TV show is new and exciting, but we’ve been in the Harry Potter business for 20 years; this isn’t a new decision. We’re comfortable being in the Potter business. J.K. is a very online conversation. … It’s very nuanced and complicated and not something we’re going to get into. Our priority is what’s onscreen.”

Dozens of actresses recently refused to audition for the role of J.K. Rowling in the upcoming play TERF Cunt, which aims to tarnish the author for her views on transgender ideology.

“A play that criticises JK Rowling’s views on gender is struggling to cast women, with 90 actresses so far rejecting parts,” reported the Telegraph. “The production is yet to cast any of the female roles, including that of Rowling herself.”

“The part of Harry Potter film star Emma Watson has also been repeatedly turned down,” the report added, “and around 90 actresses have refused to take part in the project amid concerns over its critique of Rowling.”

