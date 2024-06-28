James Woods Unloads on Biden Debate Debacle: ‘Man Suffering from Serious Cognitive Challenges’

James Woods, one of the few conservative stars in Hollywood, wasted little time in assailing President Joe Biden’s underwhelming performance in Thursday night’s debate.

Woods took to X – formerly known as Twitter – to make clear his disappointment in Biden and contempt for the Democratic party machine. He wrote they are beyond reproach:

Woods, whose acting career spans five decades, was adding his assessment to others who bemoaned Biden’s showing in his match-up with former President Donald Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, viewers of the debate on CNN hammered Biden’s poor performance and his inability to perform under pressure despite weeks of preparations.

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

A CNN flash poll on the debate conducted by SSRS found a whopping 67 percent of those polled believed former Trump won the debate while only 33 percent believed Biden won.

Significantly, prior to the debate, the same voters said 55 percent to 45 percent that they expected Trump to perform better.