Biden Celebrates ‘LGBTQI+’ Pride at Stonewall with Elton John Following Debate Debacle

The day after his catastrophic debate performance that has prompted some of the leaders in his own party to call for him to step aside, Joe Biden found solace in a group the he knows he can count on for unconditional love and support — the “LGBTQI+” community.

Joe Biden appeared Friday with Elton John in New York as part of gay pride month to help open the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center — a new venue in Greenwich Village commemorating the Stonewall riots of 1969.

In his pride-themed speech, which he read from teleprompters, Biden repeatedly used the term “soul of America” — an echo of his speech from last year in which he controversially declared that transgender individuals “shape our nation’s soul.”

At the opening of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, President Biden told the crowd, “We remain in a battle for the soul of America.” https://t.co/Ka8d4Pc4u8 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2024

In an X/Twitter post, Biden celebrated the Stonewall event by pledging support for the “LGBTQI+” community. (The “I” stands for “intersex.”)

55 years ago on this hallowed ground, a pivotal story for our nation unfolded. This beloved bar became the site of a call and a cry for equality and respect, marking a turning point for civil rights in America and inspired the hearts of millions of people around the world. pic.twitter.com/0QoReiX6xF — President Biden (@POTUS) June 29, 2024

To the entire LGBTQI+ community, know that I see you for who you are: Made in the image of God and deserving of dignity, respect, and support. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 29, 2024

Elton John followed Biden by railing against “misinformation” and “senseless scapegoating.”

“Do we stand up for our vision and our values, or let misinformation and senseless scapegoating turn back the clock? No fucking way!” the singer said. Biden made the Catholic sign of the cross upon hearing Elton John’s profanity.

Biden has been trying to put Thursday’s debate fiasco behind him, making campaign stops in North Carolina, New York, and New Jersey this weekend.

In New Jersey, Biden attended a fundraiser thrown by Gov. Phil Murphy (D).

But the debate fallout is refusing to go away, with a growing chorus of Democrat leaders and mainstream media allies, including the New York Times editorial board, urging him to drop out of the presidential race.

On Sunday, Biden was reportedly huddling with his family at Camp David to decide on his political future.

