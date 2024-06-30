President Joe Biden reportedly plans to discuss the future of his presidential campaign with his family after his performance at Thursday’s debate.

Several sources close to the matter told NBC News the topic will be broached at Camp David this weekend.

During the presidential debate, Biden appeared to freeze and look confused. Biden also spoke with a hoarse-sounding voice and mumbled, which, the Biden campaign attributed to him having a “cold.”

Biden was also unable to deliver his prepared closing statement without making errors.

The outlet noted two sources claimed Democrats such as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D), and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had “expressed concerns” about Biden’s ability to serve another term in private:

So far, the party’s top leaders have offered public support for Biden, including in tweets posted by former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Senior congressional Democrats, including Reps. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Jim Clyburn of South Carolina and Nancy Pelosi of California, have privately expressed concerns about his viability, said two sources apprised of those discussions, even as they all publicly back the president.

In the aftermath of Biden’s performance at the debate, several Democrats, members of the media and voters expressed that Biden needed to be replaced and noted Biden had seemed “extremely feeble” and “weak.”

Several top Hollywood donors were sent into a panic and issued ultimatums that Biden needed to “drop out” or they would not be “giving any more money” to the Democrat Party.

Other donors were reported to have backed away from Biden after his debate performance.

The day after the presidential debate, Biden admitted during a rally in North Carolina that he did not, “walk as easy,” “speak as smoothly,” or “debate as well” as he used to.

While Democrat officials are publicly expressing support for Biden, a source told the outlet there is an understanding this is a decision that Biden “and his wife” First Lady Jill Biden have to make.

“The decision-makers are two people – it’s the president and his wife,” the source said. “Anyone who doesn’t understand how deeply personal and familial this decision will be isn’t knowledgable about the situation.”

While the Biden campaign has maintained that Biden is “not dropping out” of the presidential race, a source told the outlet that “the only person who has ultimate influence” over him is his wife.

“The only person who has ultimate influence with him is the first lady,” the source said. “If she decides there should be a change of course, there will be a change of course.”