Watch — Pop Sensation JoJo Siwa Curses Out Fans After Getting Booed at Pride Event: ‘F**K You’

Pop sensation JoJo Siwa cursed out concertgoers after getting booed during her performance at a Pride event in New York City. “Respectfully, fuck you,” the singer screamed.

“Who the living fuck just booed me? Where the fuck did that come from? Which one of you?” Siwa shouted into her microphone while on stage, according to a video posted to social media.

Watch Below:

JoJo Siwa confronts crowd for booing her at NYC Pride concert: “Who the living f*** just booed me? […] Respectfully, f*** you!” pic.twitter.com/lE3POKnTi0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 1, 2024

“Respectfully, fuck you!” the 21-year-old singer added.

This was not the first time the pop star has been called out.

Last month, the popular conservative X account Libs of TikTok shared a video of Siwa, who is known for being popular among teens and kids, dancing provocatively onstage.

“JoJo Siwa touches herself inappropriately and drinks alcohol on stage at a show in front of kids,” Libs of TikTok wrote in the caption of her post.

Watch Below:

“It’s so messed up that she still sells her signature bows to little girls,” one X user reacted.

“Child stars grow up living in a land of make believe, surviving on publicity, & come out the other side all messed up looking for more attention,” another commented. “Such gross, inappropriate behavior. She & her team know darn well her fan base is full of children.”

“What parents brought their kids for this?” a third inquired.

Another wrote that the singer is “The biggest psyop to sexualize our children,” while another simply stated, “Disgusting.”

One X user compared Siwa to pop star Miley Cyrus when she was going through a “crazy” phase, writing, “Miley 2.0. Boring. Someone should tell her this has been done and wasn’t considered ‘cool.’ Just ‘a phase.'”

As Breitbart News reported, Siwa, who identifies as “pansexual,” was tapped by ABC’s Dancing With the Stars in 2021 to perform in the show’s first-ever same sex dance couple.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.