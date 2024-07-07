‘Lioness’ Actor Mike Heslin Dies at 30 After ‘Unexpected Cardiac Event’

Actor Mike Heslin, best known for his role on Taylor Sheridan’s Special Ops: Lioness, has died after an “unexpected cardiac event.” He was 30.

The Independent reports Heslin was admitted to hospital for a week-long stay after the medical episode before he died on 2 July.

The death was announced by the actor’s partner, Nicolas James Wilson, who goes by the name of Scotty Dynamo on social media.

“Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened,” Wilson wrote alongside images of himself and Heslin, including photographs from their wedding in November last year.

Wilson recalled how the late actor had “single-handedly carried me through multiple rounds of cancer”.

In addition to playing Polo on two episodes of the Taylor Sheridan series Lioness in 2023, also had roles on the TV show The Influencers, as well as the film The Holiday Proposal Plan, costarring “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actress Tatyana Ali, TMZ notes.

Born in California, he earned a BFA in Directing from the Boston Conservatory, according to his official website.