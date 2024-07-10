Here’s How to Watch Alec Baldwin’s Involuntary Manslaughter Trial

Actor Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial has begun three years after the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the Rust film set.

A New Mexico judge is presiding over the trial.

The charges are a result of Baldwin’s alleged role in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The actor was handling the prop gun when it discharged and claimed her life and wounding director Joel Souza, as Breitbart News reported.

Baldwin is charged with a single felony count of involuntary manslaughter punishable by up to 18 months in prison if he’s convicted.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on set, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death and sentenced to 18 months in prison. She is appealing the conviction.

Starting on Wednesday, July 10, Court TV will be bringing cameras into the Santa Fe County District Courthouse.

Court TV will be providing the coverage to other major networks.