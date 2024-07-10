Watch: Ben Affleck Daughter Demands Mask Mandates in L.A. Hospitals

Actor Ben Affleck’s daughter is demanding that the government impose mask mandates in Los Angeles hospitals. “The county must oppose mask bans for any reason,” Violet Affleck said.

“Hi, Violet Affleck, Los Angeles resident, first-time voter, I’m 18,” Violet Affleck, the daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, said while introducing herself to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors during a public representation segment.

Affleck, who was wearing a mask while speaking before the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, recalled contracting a post-viral syndrome before the Chinese coronavirus hit U.S. shores.

“I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019,” she said. “I’m okay now, but I saw firsthand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses.”

The 18-year-old then segued to the coronavirus, arguing, “One in ten infections leads to long COVID, which is a devastating neurological, cardiovascular illness that can take away people’s ability to work, see, move, and even think.”

“It stands to exasperate our homelessness crisis, as well as the suffering of many people in our city,” Affleck continued. “It hits communities of color, disabled people, elderly people, trans people, women, and anyone in a public-facing essential job the hardest.”

Affleck, who is oftentimes spotted in public wearing a mask, went on to make several demands, including opposing “mask bans for any reason.”

“To confront the long COVID crisis, I demand mask availability, air filtration, and far-UVC lights in government facilities, including jails and detention centers, and mask mandates in county medical facilities,” she said. “You must expand the availability of high-quality free tests and treatment.”

“And most importantly, the county must oppose mask bans for any reason,” Affleck proclaimed. “They do not keep us safer. They make vulnerable members of our community less safe, and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together.”

