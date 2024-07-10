Watch: Mick Jagger Booed by Canadian Concert Crowd After Praising Justin Trudeau

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger was drowned out by a chorus of boos by a massive crowd of his own concertgoers after praising Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a show in Vancouver.

“We love your Mr. Trudeau, I mean, his family’s always been such big fans of our band,” Jagger said to his Canadian audience, which quickly elicited a roar of booing and jeering from the crowd, leaving the rocker seemingly shocked as he stood on stage and stared at the audience with his mouth agape.

Watch Below:

Mick Jagger gets booed after mentioning Trudeau's name, but you can see him smiling form this angle. You can just tell he enjoys this response.#TrudeauNationalDisgrace pic.twitter.com/WlJE5LKpHl — Street Politics Canada (@StreetPoliticsX) July 9, 2024

Another — slightly longer — video capturing the moment revealed that an enormous amount of concertgoers were booing upon hearing Jagger’s pro-Trudeau remark.

The “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” singer then quickly changed the subject.

“By the way, congratulations on the Canadian soccer team getting to the semi-finals!” Jagger exclaimed, to which the crowd reacted by segueing from jeering to cheering.

Watch Below

Would you have booed too? pic.twitter.com/lRPGH3Dj5X — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) July 8, 2024

The footage was posted to social media, where it went viral, as X users chimed in to offer their sentiments as well.

“Mick did some big backpedaling,” one X user reacted.

“lol he hasn’t been paying attention,” another laughed.

“Mick Jagger has no clue how unpopular Trudeau is,” a third echoed.

“He’s not from here. He didn’t know how to read the room. Good pivot, though!” another remarked.

“The change of topic from politics to sport is priceless,” another wrote, before including a crying-laughing emoji.

Another X user pointed out that Jagger was “stunned at the boos,” before issuing “a quick pivot to the soccer team.”

“I think it’s time for Jagger to stop commenting on any political subject, completely,” another opined.

Another X user said, “Poor Mick has no clue,” while another commented, “Liberal elite.”

Another simply wrote, “Celebrities.”

“Almost all celebrities are globalist,” another reacted. “In time, more and more caring less about them.”

