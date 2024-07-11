Actress Mira Sorvino: Trump Winning Means ‘End of America as We Know It’

Actress Mira Sorvino, known for her roles in Summer of Sam and Sound of Freedom, said the prospect of a second term for former President Donald Trump would mean the “end of America as we know it.”

Sorvino issued her diatribe about the end of America in a lengthy thread on X.

“I used to be so grateful having been born female in this country at the time I was-feeling it was the best time/place to be a woman in history, despite ongoing inequality & vulnerability. Now that advantage is eroding-seeing men discussing taking away our right to vote, & other fundamental rights,” she said.

After going through many of the accusations of sexual assault against Trump and E. Jean Carroll’s successful lawsuit of defamation against him, Sorvino lamented how a the United States could “choose a leader that you would not trust to babysit your daughter?” She then directed her ire at his stance on illegal immigration.

“This election is of crucial importance to our fundamental way of life & freedoms & rights we take for granted as human beings. If you think, I’m gonna vote for DT bc my taxes won’t go up & he’s funny, you are literally contributing to the end of the American Experiment as we know it,” she said.

“For people of any faith, especially Christians who believe he’s their man, how can you elect such a hedonistic, dishonest, dangerous man, who builds a platform on whipping up hatred of the immigrant- (classic Hitler play, whom he admired) when Jesus talks of loving the foreigner?” she added.

After saying that Trump neither cares about ordinary Americans nor military service members, Sorvino issued her final warning.

“Electing him for a 2nd term will be the end of America as we know it, flawed but beautiful & worth fighting for. True patriots want to preserve the foundational ideals we’ve tried to follow/improve on for 2 1/2 centuries. Don’t let the haters co-opt the term-Let’s be patriots!!!!” she said.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.