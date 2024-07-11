NBC’s ‘Late Night’ Host Seth Meyers Freaks over Democrat Disarray: ‘Get Your S**t Together’

NBC’s late-night host Seth Meyers is calling on Democrats to “get their shit together” and stop acting like they’re holding a funeral for their Party after President Joe Biden’s disastrous performance during his debate against former President Donald Trump.

“Oh my God, Democrats, get your shit together,” Meyers said during his Closer Look segment on Wednesday. “There’s still four months left to go and you’re already admitting defeat and holding a funeral.”

“Don’t just mope around, you know, do something,” Meyers advised Democrats. “If you think Biden should step aside, then tell him to get out and start the process of replacing him. If you think he should stay in, then get to work and right the ship now.”

“But this melancholy, hand-wringing, woe-is-me bullshit is so exhausting,” the comedian declared.

“No one cares how sad you guys are. Democracy is on the line,” added Meyers, who also told viewers that Trump wants to “jail opponents” — an ironic assertion, given that Trump is the only presidential candidate that has been subjected to lawfare in the 2024 election season.

The NBC late-night host went on to say, “Whether you think Biden should stay in and revamp his campaign or get out and make way for someone else, Democrats don’t seem to be treating the situation with the urgency it requires.”

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

Meyers then played a video clip of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) recently appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, where she gave a non-committal response after being asked if Biden should stay in the presidential race.

After directly being asked if she wants Biden to run for office, Pelosi replied, “I want him to do whatever he decides to do, and that’s the way it is.”

“You guys are talking about [Biden] the way disappointed parents talk about a college student’s major,” Meyers said of Democrats, in reaction to Pelosi’s remark.

Meyers then begged Democrats to get organized, arguing, “There’s still time to turn things around.”

