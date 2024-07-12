R.E.M. Rocker Michael Stipe Begs Biden to ‘Please Step Down’ After His NATO Presser

R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe is begging President Joe Biden to “please step down” following his NATO presser, in which the president delivered a multitude of blunders before concerned world leaders.

“President Biden, respectfully — Please step down,” Stipe wrote in an Instagram Story on Thursday, adding, “Pass the torch now, and help us as an advisor to your successor. Thank you.”

The “Losing My Religion” singer included a screenshot of Biden speaking at the annual NATO summit this week.

As Breitbart News reported, this week’s NATO summit was blemished by multiple reports of anonymous diplomats fretting that its host, Biden, was mentally incapable of running the country and would soon vacate the presidency of NATO’s most important country.

During a solo press conference at NATO on Thursday, Biden also mistakenly confused Vice President Kamala Harris with former President Donald Trump as his vice president.

Additionally, the president introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russian President Vladimir Putin at the NATO summit.

White House

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was also seen rolling her eyes and checking her nonexistent watch while waiting for Biden’s arrival at NATO summit.

Stipe’s call on Biden to remove himself from the top of the Democrat Party’s presidential ticket comes as a slew of other celebrities — who have supported the 46th president — also urge Biden to step down.

Notably, most of the public calls for Biden to exit the 2024 presidential race came after his disastrous performance in the June 27 debate against Trump.

