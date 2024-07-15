Charlemagne tha God Says Trump ‘Solely Responsible’ for Violent Rhetoric that Led to Attempt on His Life

Left-wing TV and radio host Charlamagne tha God is blaming former President Donald Trump for the violent rhetoric in American political discourse and said that’s one reason why he is “solely responsible” for the assassination attempt on his life last weekend.

The radio host blasted Republican Speaker Mike Johnson and Senator — and now GOP vice presidential candidate — J.D. Vance and accused them of trying to mislead people.

“Mike Johnson and J.D. Vance, please don’t act like Donald Trump is not solely responsible for creating this environment of political violence that he’s not even safe from,” said during his show on Monday.

“What happened on Saturday was very real and it should be a teachable moment for us all. Because this is what happens when you have people in positions of power spreading the kind of dangerous rhetoric that Donald Trump has been spreading since 2016,” the host whose real name is Lenard McKelvey.

“We are all adults in this country, okay, big boys, big girls. We can condemn political violence and what happened to Trump on Saturday night and also talk about the dangerous rhetoric that Donald Trump has spewed that got us here,” he added.

The podcast host also accused the GOP of using the political assassination attempt as a “political game.”

“It’s them playing campaign games. It’s them politicizing this situation because, of course, it is a presidential election year. They, like many politicians — Republicans and Democrats — are using this as an opportunity to score points on the opposition,” he ranted.

Charlamagne tha God is either purposefully ignoring the violent rhetoric on his side of the aisle, or is ignorant of the facts surrounding the point he thought he was making.

As far back as 2017, actor Johnny Depp as openly wishing for Donald Trump’s assassination. Around that same time, former pop superstar Madonna found herself in the middle of a Secret Service investigation when she advocated for someone to “blow up the White House” with Trump inside.

Indeed, the Hollywood left is rife with constant wishes for Trump’s assassination and they have been making such proclamations since the real estate mogul ran for office back in 2016.

