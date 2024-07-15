Video: Actress Amanda Seales Pushes Conspiracy Theory Donald Trump Assassination Attempt was Staged

Actress Amanda Seales took to social media to advance the wild-eyed conspiracy theory that Donald Trump staged the assassination attempt on his life last weekend.

Seales, probably best known for her role in the early 1990s Nickelodeon series My Brother and Me and her role in the 2016-2021 series Insecure, insisted that Trump used fake stage blood and sound effects to stage his assassination attempt.

“That sh** was more staged than a Tyler Perry production of Madea Runs for President,” the actress proclaimed, wholly ignoring the death of local fireman Corey Comperatore, who’s last act was to shield his wife and daughter as bullets pierced him.

She added that the gunshot sounds she heard on video seemed faked to her, the Daily Mail reported.

“I lived in Harlem long enough to know that gunshots do not sound like making popcorn on the stove,” she exclaimed.

“Where did the blood come from? So in theater, in movies they have what’s called blood pellets. People use them for Halloween,” Seales hypothicized.

“It’s basically a pellet of fake blood that’s in your mouth and when you crush it the blood comes out,” she attempted to explain.

“To be frank, small hands Trump would not respond by raising his fist in the air triumphantly were an actual attempt made on his life,” she said, adding, “This was, I believe done to try to show his strength counter to Biden’s fragility.”

Seales is far from the only left-winger pushing false stories about the shooting at the Butler County, Pennsylvania, rally.

A top advisor to Democrat mega donor Reid Hoffman, for one, urged “sympathetic journalists” to consider that the shooting was “staged.”

Hoffman himself was heard saying he wished he could have made Donald Trump an “actual Martyr” with his death, not just political wounding.

And the left-wing “BlueAnon” social media community was seen heavily pushing the claim that the shooting was “staged.”

Also, in the minutes after the shooting, conspiracy theories and misinformation flowed like a torrent online as people speculated without any facts at hand.

