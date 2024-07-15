Former President Donald Trump arrived at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday, two days after surviving an assassination attempt.

Lee Greenwood first spoke to the crowd, making it clear that “prayer works” ahead of Trump’s introduction.

“Is there any doubt who’s going to be the next President of the United States?” he asked.

“Prayer works — this nation based on faith. Prayer works, because he was sure as Donald Trump turned his head just slightly, that the bullet missed him just enough to save his life to be the next President of the United States,” Greenwood said as the crowd cheered.

“We have believed for so long that God will make some changes in this country, and he’s about to make a change in the current administration,” he said, as Trump walked out to “God Bless the U.S.A.”

President Donald J. Trump arrives at the RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/L1kQvCy9Wv — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 16, 2024

Trump — who had a gauze covering his ear where the bullet nicked him on Saturday evening — walked out, pumped his fist, and looked visibly touched by the outpouring of support in the moment. The crowd could be heard chanting, “Fight, fight, fight,” at one moment — significant, as that is what Trump shouted to the crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania, immediately after the assassination attempt, pumping his fist with blood dripping on the side of his face.

C-SPAN

The former president, now formally the GOP nominee, waved to the excited crowd, appearing to take in the moment after the last emotional 48 hours. He appeared to shake hands with Tucker Carlson, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), and members of his family, including Donald Trump Jr., who looked proudly at his father, who nearly lost his life just two days ago.

WATCH the full walkout below: