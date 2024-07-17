Model Amber Rose Blasts MSNBC’s Joy Reid for ‘Race Baiting’ after GOP Convention Speech

Model Amber Rose is blasting MSNBC leftist Joy Reid as a “race baiter” after the model spoke about her conversion to a Donald Trump voter from the stage at Monday’s Republican National Convention.

Rose appeared on stage in Milwaukee and told an appreciative crowd that the mainstream media has lied to the nation about Donald Trump and she detailed how she went from assuming that Trump is a racist to being a supporter of his campaign.

Rose told the attendees that her father urged her to research Trump and the new GOP he has helped create for herself. And after she did, she realized the media was not telling America the truth.

“I watched all the rallies and I started meeting so many of you, his red hat-wearing supporters. I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re black, white, gay, or straight. And that’s when it hit me — these are my people. This is where I let go of my fear of judgment, of being misunderstood, of getting attacked by the left. And I put the red hat on too,” she said.

“I never felt more free and more love for my country than I do now. I wanna thank my father who’s been the audience tonight for opening my eyes. He served over 20 years in the U.S. military. Thank you for your service, Yeah, I love you, dad. I love you,” she added.

But MSNBC’s radical leftist Reid went on the attack and told her viewers that Rose was not a suitable black woman, the New York Post reported.

“She’s racially ambiguous. I don’t want to say she’s Black because she has said she’s not, so I don’t want to say this Black woman,” Reid exclaimed. “This woman who is of whatever race that she has claimed, she’s said she’s not Black, but [the RNC] brought somebody whose whole career is based in Black culture.”

“Her whole culture came from Black culture, even though she said she’s not a Black person herself, and the fact that she is now the person they’re using to try to recruit young people of color and to say that this is the person who is the endorser of Donald Trump who you should trust when she won’t even claim the culture that brought her to the table, I’m dubious that this will work,” Reid opined.

Rose was not content to allow Reid to attack her without reply and took to her social media to accuse Reid of being a “race-baiter.”

“Hi @JoyAnnReid I’ve never said I wasn’t Black. I said I identify as biracial. I’m not going to invalid my White father to make you feel more comfortable. Stop being a race-baiter ur president does enough race-baiting for all of us,” she wrote on X.

Rose later deleted the post.

The model also replied with heart-eyed emojis to an X user who thanked her for blasting Reid.

