Model Amber Rose at RNC: ‘Media Has Lied to Us About Donald Trump’

Democrats and left-wing media have lied to the American people about former President Donald Trump, model and actress Amber Rose proclaimed during her speech at the Republican National Convention on Monday night.

Rose — known as a “Slutwalk” feminist activist (which she has since distanced herself from in a TMZ interview), pro-abortion advocate, and self-avowed atheist, who has had romantic relationships with various rap artists — shocked Hollywood and her followers when she endorsed Trump in May. Rose was subsequently tapped to speak at the RNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to provide her unique perspective in a shifting political landscape where many feel abandoned by the Democrat Party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose)

At the RNC, Rose spoke about her journey from defiant liberal to Trump supporter — a transition she credited to her father, who served over 20 years in the military and was in the audience supporting her.

“I’m no politician and I don’t wanna be, but I do care about the truth. And the truth is that the media has lied to us about Donald Trump. I know this because for a long time I believed those lies. So I’m here to set the record straight,” Rose said. “The first person I knew who supported Donald Trump was my father. I was shocked. My entire family is racially diverse. And I believe the left-wing propaganda that Donald Trump was a racist. My father said, ‘No, he’s not Amber. What are you talking about?’ And when I insisted, he said, ‘prove it.’ So to prove my father wrong, I did my research and looked into all things Donald Trump.”

“I watched all the rallies and I started meeting so many of you, his red hat-wearing supporters. I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re black, white, gay, or straight. And that’s when it hit me — these are my people. This is where I let go of my fear of judgment, of being misunderstood, of getting attacked by the left. And I put the red hat on too,” she said.

“I never felt more free and more love for my country than I do now. I wanna thank my father who’s been the audience tonight for opening my eyes. He served over 20 years in the U.S. military. Thank you for your service, Yeah, I love you, dad. I love you,” she added.

The model also spoke from the perspective of being a mother, wanting the American Dream for her children, as well as lower prices at the gas pump and the grocery store.

“I’m a mother. My whole world revolves around providing for my children, keeping them safe, and giving them an opportunity for a better life. That’s something that unites all American parents. Whether we’re Republicans, democrats, conservatives, our liberals, we all want a better country for our children,” she said. “But I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump, president of the United States.”

“…If you’re watching this tonight, you know our country is in trouble just like me. When you go to the store to buy food for your family, you’re shocked. When you fill up your gas tank, you’re pissed. And when you turn on the news, you are just exhausted. Inflation is out of control. And you know in your heart, it was not like this under Donald Trump,” she continued.

Rose concluded by telling the audience that her message “comes from a humble place.”

“The left told me to hate Trump, and even worse, to hate the other side, the people who support him. When you cut through the lies, you realize the truth. American families were better when Donald Trump was president,” she said. “We were safer, wealthier, and stronger. A vote from Donald Trump is a vote to put money back in our pockets and good food on our kids’ plates. Or as Trump would say, it’s a vote to Make America Great Again.”

Rose joins several rappers in her support of Trump, including Waka Flocka Flame, Azealia Banks, Chief Keef, Money Man, and 50 Cent.

She also recently appeared in a new MAGA-themed music video from rapper Forgiato Blow, titled “Trump Trump Baby” — an ode to Trump and a takedown of Joe Biden’s disastrous presidency.