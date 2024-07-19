Harvey Weinstein Rape Retrial Set for November

A New York judge on Friday set a tentative November date for the retrial of disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein on sexual assault charges.

Weinstein, 72, was convicted in New York in 2020 of the rape and sexual assault of actress Jessica Mann and of forcibly performing oral sex on a production assistant.

A New York appeals court overturned his conviction in April in a shock reversal in one of the defining cases of the #MeToo movement.

The court ruled that the trial judge had erred by allowing testimony from accusers who Weinstein was not formally charged with assaulting.

Judge Curtis Farber, at a brief hearing in a Manhattan courtroom on Friday, set a tentative start date of November 12 for Weinstein’s retrial.

The judge said more details for the trial would be discussed at a hearing on September 12.

Weinstein, who has health problems, appeared in court in a dark blue suit with a sort of disinterested look on his face.

Prosecutors have said Mann is prepared to testify against Weinstein again and they may bring additional sexual assault charges against the once-powerful film producer.

Although Weinstein’s New York conviction was overturned, he has remained behind bars because of a conviction for rape in California for which he received a sentence of 16 years.

His lawyers filed an appeal last month, arguing for a retrial in that case as well.

Bombshell allegations broke against the Oscar-winning Weinstein in 2017, launching the #MeToo movement, a watershed moment for women fighting sexual misconduct.

Weinstein and his brother Bob co-founded Miramax Films.

Their hits included 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love,” for which Weinstein shared a best picture Oscar.