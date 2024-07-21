‘All My Children’ Star Esta TerBlanche Dead at 51

Actress Esta TerBlanche, who starred on the soap opera, All My Children, died unexpectedly on Thursday at the age of 51. Her cause of death remains unclear while an investigation is underway.

TerBlanche’s goddaughter, Barbie Ashley, told TMZ the South African actress died unexpectedly in her Los Angeles home, adding that medical professionals believe she had been dead for about a day before she was found.

“It’s with a heavy heart that my friend and client Esta TerBlanche passed away Thursday of natural causes,” TerBlanche’s publicist Lisa Rodrigo said, according to a report by Deadline. “An autopsy report is pending. I am still processing and in shock.”

“Esta was a beautiful soul in and out,” Rodrigo added. “I was proud to know her and work with her. More to come in the days ahead. Thank you for the messages so far. If I haven’t gotten to you, I will soon. May she RIP with the angels that she is.”

TerBlanche first rose to popularity in 1991, when she was crowned Miss Teen South Africa. After that, she landed acting roles, and is best known for playing Gillian Andrassy in AMC’s soap opera, All My Children, appearing in 110 episodes.

The actress has also appeared in the television shows Spin City, Egoli: Place of Gold, and The Syndicate, according to her IMDb page.

At the time of her death, TerBlanche was splitting her time between South Africa and California. She is survived by her ex-husband and goddaughter.

