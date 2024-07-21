Disney, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon Creator Kyle Carrozza Charged with Possession of Child Porn

Kyle Carrozza, who created the series Mighty Magiswords for Cartoon Network, has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Along with helming Mighty Magiswords, Carrozza has worked on numerous shows for Cartoon Network, Disney, PBS Kids and Nickelodeon, according to USA Today.

Carrozza, 45, was arrested in Burbank, California, on June 20 and hit with two charges of possession of child pornography.

The arrest was made after police served a search warrant on his home. Police records say that the TV animator was found with the porn images and charged on a count of possessing between 12 and 600 images of child porn.

The suspect worked on the 2015 film, The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water. Along with Mighty Magiswords, Carrozza also worked on projects including, Adventure Time, Animaniacs, Doc McStuffins, The Doc Files, Fish Hooks, Fanboy & Chum Chum, Danger Rangers, and Teen Titans Go. He most recently worked on Camp Snoopy and Fairly OddParents: A New Wish.

Carrozza also worked as a voice actor on his Mighty Magiswords series, which aired from 2016 to 2019 and totaled 92 episodes.

If convicted, Carrozza could be sentenced to a year in county jail, three years in a state penitentiary, and could also face a $2,500 fine, depending on whether he is charged with a felony or a misdemeanor.

None of the networks Carrozza has worked for have made any statements on his arrest.

