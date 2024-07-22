Michael Moore Urges Biden to Resign Presidency to Help Kamala

Filmmaker Michael Moore wants Joe Biden to fall on his sword one more time, all to help Kamala Harris.

In a Substack post on Monday, Michael Moore urged Joe Biden to resign the presidency just one day after the president said he would no longer be seeking re-election following enormous pressure from donors and Democrat elites for him to quit the race.

But Moore didn’t express concern about Biden’s obvious mental deterioration that has thrown into question his ability to serve out his remaining months in office. His main concern is about Kamala Harris’ chances in November.

“May I ask you, Mr. President, for one more brave and bold action?” the Fahrenheit 9/11 filmmaker wrote. “Kamala Harris will be in a much stronger position to win if she can run as the President of the United States. As the incumbent President. This will give the country a chance to see her in action — as the most powerful person in the world.”

Moore also offered a word of advice to Kamala: pick Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) as a running mate, making an all-female ticket.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden has privately expressed doubts that Kamala Harris can beat former President Donald Trump in November. Recent polls have showed that Harris is less popular than the already massively unpopular Joe Biden.

In his essay on Monday, Moore also urged Biden to call for ceasefire in Gaza as one of his final actions as president.

“If you call for an immediate ceasefire, plus no more use of American offensive weapons, and the release of all hostages, this will go a long way toward achieving peace and preventing Trump from entering the Oval Office,” he wrote.

Hollywood elites began rallying behind Kamala Harris with alacrity in the hours after Biden’s announcement on Sunday. Disney’s Marvel star Mark Ruffalo put it bluntly: “Now we have our marching orders.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com