Kamala Harris to Make Guest Appearance on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ to Push Voter Registration

If nothing else, Kamala Harris knows her base.

Kamala Harris is set to make a guest appearance Friday on the Paramount+ series RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. The segment was taped before Joe Biden announced Sunday that he is quitting his re-election campaign.

In the segment, Kamala Harris fear-mongers toward her massive gay fanbase, erroneously telling them “each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride.”

Despite her claims, there have been no federal or state laws banning homosexuality or gay marriage.

You better VOTE! 🗣️ Vice President Kamala Harris dropped by the Werk Room with a word! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGS6pU2zOq — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 25, 2024

Kamala Harris’ segment features appearances by drag queen Michelle Visage as well as Lance Bass, Leslie Jones, and Cheyenne Jackson.

Since she was anointed by Democrat party elites as their presumptive nominee — effectively nullifying the entire presidential primary process — Kamala Harris has received an outpouring of support from LGBTQ+ leaders.

The Human Rights Campaign has endorsed her presidential campaign, as have Advocates for Transgender Equality and the National LGBTQ Task Force.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com