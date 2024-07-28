Grammy-Winning Rapper Swae Lee: ‘Do Not Vote for Kamala’

Grammy Award-winning rapper Swae Lee came out against Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Saturday, telling people not to vote for her.

“Do not vote for Kamala !!! Do your research on that whole camp,” said Lee on X.

Do not vote for Kamala !!! Do your research on that whole camp — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) July 27, 2024

It remains unclear as to what Lee was referring to, though it could be the vice president’s record as a prosecutor in California. He later reposted a video during the Democratic presidential debates wherein former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) called out her prosecutorial abuses.

Here is the clip that ended Kamala’s first presidential campaign, X do your thing, make sure everyone sees this pic.twitter.com/5EeARifyLo — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) July 21, 2024

“Senator Harris says she’s proud of her record as a prosecutor and that she’ll be a prosecutor president. But I’m deeply concerned about this record. There are too many examples to cite but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana,” said Gabbard.

“She blocked evidence — she blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California. And she fought to keep a bail system in place that impacts poor people in the worst kind of way,” she added.

“As the elected attorney general of California, I did the work of significantly reforming the criminal justice system of a state of 40 million people, which became a national model for the work that needs to be done. And I am proud of that work,” responded Harris.

Politifact said that some of Gabbard’s claims were missing context. Read more here.

