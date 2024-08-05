Charlamagne Tha God: Kamala’s Version of a ‘DEI Hire’ Will Be a ‘Straight, White Male on the Ticket’

It’s do or DEI for Kamala Harris as she prepares to announce her vice presidential running mate.

In an interview with The Hill, The Breakfast Club‘s Charlamagne Tha God weighed in on Kamala Harris’ dubious status as a “DEI hire” — a label that the mainstream news media have aggressively sought to dispel even though Joe Biden himself has touted Harris as a key part of his commitment to DEI, which stands for diversity, equity (socialism), and inclusion.

Charlamagne Tha God joked that Kamala’s version of DEI means a “straight white male” as her veep pick.

“We can’t sit here and act like she doesn’t need a straight, white male,” he said in the interview. “It’s all this talk about DEI hires — she needs one.”

“She’s going to need a straight, white male to convince a lot of people in middle America that she’s the person that should be on the ticket,” he added.

Kamala Harris has reportedly narrowed her list of running mates down to a few names — all of whom are white males, though one of them is gay, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. The others include Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D).

Kamala Harris desperately needs Pennsylvania to win the election, but choosing Shapiro would alienate millions of woke progressives because Shapiro is Jewish and has defended Israel’s right to exist. He would also turn off numerous Muslim voters in Michigan, another battleground state.

On Monday, Reuters reported that Kamala has narrowed her choice to either Shapiro or Walz.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com