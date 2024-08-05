MSNBC Appears to Post Deceptively Edited Video Implying Joe Rogan Backs Kamala Harris

In what appears to be a brazen act of willful misdirection, MSNBC apparently posted a deceptively edited montage of clips implying that Joe Rogan is backing Kamala Harris for president. The video even uses clips of Rogan praising Tulsi Gabbard but edited to make it seem like Rogan was referring to Kamala.

MSNBC appears to have posted the montage to social media late last week but has since deleted the post after a swift backlash, including a rebuke from Tulsi Gabbard, who has called on the FEC to look into the radical leftist cable news network.

Unbelievable. MSNBC deceptively edited this clip to make it look like Joe Rogan is fawning over Kamala Harris. “She is a strong woman. She is a person who served overseas twice … She's everything you want!” What MSNBC didn't tell you is that Joe Rogan was really talking about… pic.twitter.com/ul0Jl8NlFz — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) July 31, 2024

In the montage, Rogan says he thinks Kamala will win the election in November, adding that, “she is a strong woman. She is a person who served overseas twice, in a medical unit. She was a congresswoman for eight years. She is a person of color. She is everything you want.”

Kamala Harris has never served in the military. She also never served in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rogan’s comments were clearly describing Tulsi Gabbard but there is no mention of Gabbard in the montage.

The video also shows Rogan saying, “They want no Trump, no matter what.” But that comment featured crucial context that was also edited out.

Rogan recently stated on his show that he thinks Kamala could win the election, but only because “people are giving into the bullshit in a way I never suspected people would before. They just want no Trump, no matter what, and they are willing to gaslight themselves.”

Tulsi Gabbard posted her own reply to the dishonest video, saying “this is yet another example of how MSNBC is working hand in glove with the Democrat elite and the Kamala Harris campaign to try to spread lies, simply things that are not true.”

She then called on the FEC to either compel MSNBC to report the video as an in-kind contribution to Kamala’s campaign or to punish the network.

MSNBC is again EXPOSED as a propaganda machine for the Democrat Elite, and how they will brazenly try to deceive the American people. One part of the video @joerogan was talking about Kamala; on another part of the video, he was talking about me. MSNBC combined it together to… pic.twitter.com/E8701iZ8dh — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) August 2, 2024

On Monday, numerous social media posts claimed Rogan is suing MSNBC for $30 million over the video. But as of Monday morning, Rogan had made no public statement on the matter.

