Kamalaflation: Disney Hiking Streaming Prices as Much as 25 Percent

Thanks to the Kamala Harris economy, households will see their Disney streaming entertainment bills soar by as much as 25 percent in the weeks ahead.

The Walt Disney Company announced Tuesday that it is yet again hiking monthly subscription prices across its streaming entertainment services, including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Effective October 17, the cost of a Disney+ subscription with commercial interruptions will rise $2 to $9.99, which represents an increase of 25 percent.

The same goes for a Hulu plan with commercials.

An ad-free Disney+ subscription will cost you 14 percent more than it used to, with the price going up $2 to $15.99 a month. Hulu without ads will go up $1 to $18.99 a month.

The already expensive Hulu with Live TV will get even more expensive, rising by $6 a month to $82.99.

Disney already jacked up its streaming prices was less than a year ago when the studio hiked ad-free Disney+’s monthly subscription price to $13.99 from $10.99 — a 27 percent increase. The result: the streamer bid goodbye to 400,000 domestic customers for the quarter— Disney+’s largest-ever reported domestic decline.

Streaming-flation is hitting U.S. consumers hard as streamers including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video keep raising monthly subscription fees. While their goal in the recent past was to pressure consumers to switching to their ad-supported services, which are more profitable to them, many are now fully embracing streaming bundles — a kind of ersatz cable TV package designed to get consumers to pay for services they don’t watch under the guise of “saving” money.

Kamala Harris has fully embraced the disastrous Bidenomics, which has caused consumer prices to skyrocket to unprecedented levels.

KAMALA HARRIS: "That is called Bidenomics! Ha ha ha! That is called Bidenomics and we are very proud of Bidenomics!" pic.twitter.com/JwXWeePr1m — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2023

