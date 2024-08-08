Rapper Meek Mill Backs Trump Criticizing Fani Willis’ Young Thug Treatment

Rapper Meek Mill backed former President Donald Trump’s call for Atlanta DA Fani Willis to treat rapper Young Thug fairly.

Trump discussed the Young Thug legal issue during an interview with Adin Ross on Tuesday wherein Ross mentioned that Fani Willis had treated Young Thug unfairly.

“I heard that actually,” Trump said. “So, I’ve heard about him and I’ve heard he’s being treated very unfairly by her [Willis] and I would tell her she’s gotta treat these patriots that are being all– it’s terrible. They’re going after them.” He concluded: “He’s gotta be treated fairly.”

In response, Meek Mill wrote on X, “Free Jeffrey. …. A loving man that put on a lot of people on in atl and created millions for a bunch of families from nothing!”