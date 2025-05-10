Cuellar: Trump Admin. Designating Parts of Border Military Zones ‘Very Creative’

On Friday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) reacted to the Trump administration declaring certain areas along the southern border military zones so if people attempt to cross through those areas, they’re illegally entering a military facility by stating that the move is “very creative,” and he doesn’t have any problems with them doing this as long as the military doesn’t enforce immigration law.

Host Connell McShane asked, “I’m curious to what you think of the Trump administration declaring certain areas along the border as military zones, which, effectively, as I understand, it, makes them kind of the extension of a military base, for all intents and purposes…what do you make of this?”

Cuellar answered, “[T]hey’re getting creative to make sure that the law enforcement — or should I say the military doesn’t violate the provision getting involved in civil enforcement. But they’re now using it and saying, this is an extension of a military [facility], and if you come in, then you’re going into a military facility that is that area, the new miles that they added, I think this is the second time. So, it’s very creative, and I don’t have a problem with that, as long as the military is not enforcing immigration law.”

